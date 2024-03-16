Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has capped her season that was marred by a six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals.

The American star trailed first-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden after the first run but ultimately won the season-ending slalom by 0.54 seconds from Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway.

Swenn Larsson dropped to third. Shiffrin had already locked up her record-equaling eighth slalom season title last week in her first race back since hurting her knee in a downhill crash in Italy.