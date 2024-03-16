Watch Now
Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin holds up the trophy for the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 16, 2024
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has capped her season that was marred by a six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals.

The American star trailed first-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden after the first run but ultimately won the season-ending slalom by 0.54 seconds from Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway.

Swenn Larsson dropped to third. Shiffrin had already locked up her record-equaling eighth slalom season title last week in her first race back since hurting her knee in a downhill crash in Italy.

