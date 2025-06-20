Mesa County deputy who shared info about Utah college student put on leave

The Mesa County sheriff’s deputy who shared with federal officials information about a Utah college student he pulled over, leading to her arrest by immigration agents, is on administrative leave.

Investigator Alexander Zwinck pulled over 19-year-old Caroline Dias Goncalves on June 5 on Interstate 70 near Loma because she was following a tractor-trailer too closely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Zwinck let Dias Goncalves go with a warning, but he shared information about the traffic stop in a Signal group chat used by local and federal law enforcement for drug trafficking.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Dias Goncalves a short time later in Grand Junction and took her to the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora, where she has been detained for two weeks.

Dias Goncalves, who attends the University of Utah, came to the U.S. from Brazil with her family when she was 7 and overstayed a tourist visa. She has a pending asylum application, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

