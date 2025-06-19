Utah student detained by ICE in Colorado to be released on bond after weeks at detention center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — University of Utah student Caroline Dias Goncalves will be released on bond after spending weeks in a detention center following her arrest by immigration agents in Colorado earlier this month.

During a hearing Wednesday to determine whether Dias Goncalves was a danger to the community or a flight risk, a judge issued the bond, which her family will pay to gain her release from the detention center.

The 19-year-old will now appear in front of another judge at a later date, likely in Salt Lake City, according to Dias Goncalves' attorney, Jonathan Hyman.

"Hopefully the [Department of Homeland Security] isn't inclined to appeal her bond, which would create more work, and another judge would have to review whether this immigration judge followed the law in her decision to release her,” said Hyman.

Student's arrest came after chat messages that included ICE agents:

Although her release is not immediate, Dias Goncalves will be allowed to leave the center within the next 24-28 hours.

Dias Goncalves, who has been in the U.S. since 2012 when she moved with family from Brazil, was arrested by ICE agents on June 5 in Grand Junction.

Dias Goncalves, who has been in the U.S. since 2012 when she moved with family from Brazil, was arrested on June 5 in Grand Junction. She was originally stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy for a traffic violation and released with a warning, only to be pulled over minutes later by ICE agents and arrested.

WATCH: Bodycam footage of the initial traffic stop

In a statement, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the deputy involved in the first traffic stop shared the information on a Signal chat group that includes local, state and federal law enforcement who participate in drug interdiction efforts on highways in western Colorado.

It was in that chat where ICE agents learned about Dias Goncalves.

"We were unaware that the communication group was used for anything other than drug interdiction efforts, including immigration," the sheriff's office said. "We have since removed all Mesa County Sheriff’s Office members from the communication group."

The sheriff's office added that an investigation showed that ICE agents had been using material collected in the chat for immigration purposes, which is against Colorado law and was only meant to be used to reduce illegal drug trafficking.

"Unfortunately, [the chat] resulted in the later contact between ICE and Miss Dias Goncalves."

Hyman claims that what occurred with the law enforcement agencies is a violation of Colorado law.

“There's probably an avenue to sue that agency," he said. "It's not something of my interest that I would pursue. I don't do that type of work, but I think that my hope is, is that this kind of exposes what maybe an innocent disclosure of information.”

The attorney is now worried that what happened to Dias Goncalves may start happening to others.

“Is people on our highways, in our streets, subjected to being detained by ICE because their police department caught them speeding?" Hyman asked. "So that's a little concerning.”