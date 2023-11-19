Memorial walk held in Boulder for road traffic victims

BOULDER, Colo. — Dozens of Boulder residents gathered at the Pearl Street Mall Sunday to walk and bike in remembrance of those who lost their lives in traffic accidents.

The remembrance featured personal stories from crash survivors, community members affected by traffic violence, and members of Boulder City Council and the Transportation Advisory Board.

Boulder City Council officially recognized World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in 2022 to honor community members who were killed or injured on the road. Sunday morning marked the third straight year for the walk.

“It's an opportunity for the community to come together and just remember those that we lost this year," said Triny Willerton, the event's organizer.

The non-profit It Could Be Me was founded by Willerton in 2019, after she was involved in a car accident.

"I decided it was my life's mission to make sure that this doesn't happen to anybody else," said Willerton.

It Could Be Me provides support services for survivors and is working for, "VizionZero," a world with zero traffic fatalities and injuries. At the walk, Willerton was accompanied by survivors and the family members of crash victims.

The goal is to advocate for policy changes, like a hands-free driving law in Colorado.

In 2022, Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981. It was a 57% increase from just 10 years ago and includes a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists.

“We're doing this because we want the city to make a commitment again, to Vision Zero," said Willerton.