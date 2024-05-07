Memorial bike ride will honor life of Magnus White, teen bicyclist hit and killed in July in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A memorial bike ride this summer will honor the life and legacy of Magnus White, the 17-year-old bicyclist hit and killed by a driver in Boulder County on July 29.

The White Line, a nonprofit created after his death to inspire cyclists and create change for bicycle safety, announced the Ride for Magnus: Ride for Your Life on Monday. The 13.5-mile memorial bike ride is scheduled for Aug. 11 and will start at 10 a.m. at Farrand Field, located at 2200 Baker Drive on the University of Colorado Boulder's campus. The route goes north to Jay Road, east to westbound Diagonal Highway (Highway 119) and slightly beyond the crash site before turning around and taking the same route back to CU Boulder.

Denver7

The nonprofit said a "special memorial activity" will happen as the group of cyclists pass the crash site.

All westbound lanes of Diagonal Highway will close for this event.

The White Line

Once the bicyclists return to the CU Boulder campus, the nonprofit will hold a rally and will introduce a legislative effort, the nonprofit said.

To register for the memorial ride, click here. Options to participate by walking around the campus or a virtual ride will be available.

Michael White and Jill White, Magnus' parents, created The White Line after their son's death. Magnus was on the verge of becoming a world-class cyclist when he was hit by a driver near Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in his hometown of Boulder. At the time of the crash, he was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey and training for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland, his family said. He was 15 minutes from his home.

Magnus had carried a 4.2 GPA in school, his parents said. He would light up a room. He knew the rules of the road. He was sweet. Funny. Savvy. He used technology to build bike routes using other people's rides and data. His competitive nature came out in races, and it was easy to tell when it was "game on" because he would stick his tongue out.

Local News Magnus White's parents on grief, their son's memory after driver arrested Stephanie Butzer

Magnus was about to start his senior year in high school. He was training for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland and proudly wearing his Team USA jersey, the parents said.

The White Line said it "champions the relentless spirit and love for life of Magnus White," adding that "while the world recognized him as a rising cycling talent, to us he remains the ever-smiling Magnus, who cherished family, friends, and fun above all." It aims to preserve and honor Magnus, while inspiring cyclists around the world, and raising awareness and creating change for bicycle safety on the roads.

Local News Honoring Magnus White: Boulder bicyclist's family creates nonprofit, film series Stephanie Butzer

The nonprofit also plans to release a series of films titled "Lives Worth Remembering" to highlight the lives of bicyclists killed on the roads, and their impact on the communities. A 10-minute trailer for the first film, which provides glimpses of Magnus' life as well as his family's grief, was released on Dec. 4. You can watch it here.

Almost 20 weeks after Magnus died, the investigation into the crash concluded and charges were filed against the driver. She was arrested in December. According to a crash report, the roadway in the area was straight, level, dry and in full daylight. The weather was clear. No cameras captured the crash. Investigators claim that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

She is due in court on May 24 for an arraignment hearing.

Magnus White’s parents on grief, their son’s memory after driver arrested