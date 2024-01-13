Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver hot meals to seniors in Adams County through May 1

DEER TRAIL, Colo. — A program that delivers hot meals to homebound seniors will continue to serve clients in Adams County and a small part of Arapahoe County despite an announcement it was shutting down due to a lack of funding.

Meals on Wheels was supposed to end on December 31, 2023, according to a letter released by the Senior Hub, the nonprofit that operated the program in Adams County.

Adams County commissioners were able to scrape together enough funding to keep Meals on Wheels running through May 1.

Delilah Sanderson has been volunteering for the past six years — since her oldest daughter, Daphne, was in diapers.

“A lot of times, we’re the only faces they see,” said Sanderson.

Over the years, Sanderson has become someone seniors can rely on. She has about 14 stops in Deer Trail alone and countless others around Adams County.

“It’s checking on them and making sure that they’re okay. And letting them know somebody is going to keep checking on them,” Sanderson explained.

She now does many of the trips with her two daughters — Daphne, now 8, and Davina, 3. Sanderson said the seniors not only love the hot meals but love seeing her girls

Adams County commissioners approved funding and a partnership with Volunteers of America to keep the program up and running for the next four months.

“For homebound seniors, no matter where you live, it’s really important you have food in your house, someone checking on you, if your heat goes out you have someone to call,” said Emma Pinter, board chair for the Adams County Board of Commissioners.

Pinter said saving the program was made possible through existing American Rescue Plan Act funding, up to $500,000 for food security support. With the money, Volunteers of America will prepare the meals, and volunteers with that organization, along with the Senior Hub, will continue to deliver to more than 500 clients across the two counties.

“It’s really important that we not only provide them food but that human connection,” said Pinter.

The county is working with the Denver Regional Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging to come up with a solution beyond May. Pinter said they plan to submit bids for a nonprofit to continue to operate the program.

