Adams County seniors losing meal delivery service by end of year

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A program that delivers hot meals to home-bound seniors is shutting down in a matter of days.

Meals on Wheels will end Dec. 31 because of a lack of funding, according to the Senior Hub, a nonprofit which operates the program in Adams County.

“The first thing I did was cry. And the second thing I did was call their office, The Senior Hub,” said Barbara Brown, who lives outside of Bennett on a 40-acre farm.

Several times a week, Brown relies on Meals on Wheels deliveries dropped off at her front door.

But with this week’s meals came a letter, letting her know due to a lack of funding, the program would be shutting down at the end of the year.

“They just wrote us a letter and said, ‘Too bad, so sad.’ And that's pretty mean, especially for Christmas,” Brown said.

Denver7 reached out to Adams County Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio to find out what is behind the cut.

“Unfortunately, I think Senior Hub, one of many nonprofits you're going to see across the United States, is struggling with the transition from COVID-era dollars to post-COVID era," he said.

To help with COVID-19 recovery efforts, the Senior Hub was awarded an $800,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. Adams County gave Senior Hub $1.5 million. O’Dorisio said that money has run out.

“This really is about some of those federal dollars drying up and you're going to see nonprofits, and you're already starting to see nonprofits, around the country that are not or were not prepared for that transition,” he said.

Brown said she’s upset the letter leaves seniors with nowhere to turn. While the county has established a grant to help food organizations, O’Dorisio said it likely won’t be enough to fill the gap after the shutdown.

Now, seniors like Brown are left to rely on neighbors and other food banks miles away from their homes this holiday season.

“They dropped the ball on this one because they let the money run out,” she said.

For other food resources:

• Food Banks and Pantries in Adams County

• Other food-related programs promoted during COVID

• Hunger Free Colorado (855-855-4626)

• Food Bank of the Rockies