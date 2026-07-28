DENVER — Mayor Mike Johnston has launched the Haynes-Gary Childcare Task Force and announced dates for a citywide listening tour to build a pathway to universal childcare in Denver.

The initiative brings together families, childcare providers, educators, employers and community leaders to identify solutions that expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare for every Denver family. It builds on a commitment Johnston outlined during his State of the City address on July 21.

► Watch Claire Lavezzorio's repor in the video below:

Mayor Johnston launches task force aimed at expanding childcare access in Denver

"Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and every parent should be able to pursue work or education knowing their child is safe, supported and learning," Johnston said in a news release. "Creating a pathway to universal childcare isn't just an investment in our youngest residents – it's an investment in our families, our workforce and Denver's future. We're asking the community to help shape this vision because the best solutions come from the people who experience these challenges every day."

The task force is named in honor of Anna Jo Haynes and Nancy Gary, recognized as lifelong youth advocates, for their decades of dedication to improving opportunities for Denver children and families.

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Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village and a member of the task force, said the work represents an opportunity to develop community-based solutions to a pressing need.

"I'm very excited to join the task force," Hemming told Denver7. "I'm excited about what the next nine months are going to bring as we look at solutions for a really critical need and what some would say a crisis in our community."

Hemming said he sees his role on the task force as giving voice to the families, children and educators his organization serves.

Warren Village provides affordable housing, workforce development and early learning services to families in Denver.

Denver7 Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village

Hemming said funding will be among the most critical challenges the task force must confront.

"I really think we need not to recreate the wheel," Hemming said. "We need to look in communities who have come up with a universality or a single payer system or whatever it is that works. Can that work here?"

The task force will meet monthly to guide the development of recommendations.

Beginning next month, the city will host a series of community listening sessions where parents, families, childcare providers, educators and other stakeholders will help inform recommendations about the future of childcare in Denver.

Listening Tour Schedule:



Location Date Time Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 11 5:30–7:30 p.m. Eisenhower Recreation Center, 4300 E. Dartmouth Ave. Wednesday, Aug. 19 5:30–7:30 p.m. Atzlan Recreation Center, 4435 Navajo St. Monday, Aug. 31 5:00–7:00 p.m. Blossom House, 3300 W. Nevada Place Saturday, Sept. 12 9:00–11:00 a.m. Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center, 3334 Holly St. Saturday, Sept. 19 9:00–11:00 a.m.

The full task force membership includes:

Aasa Mills, Beehive Teacher

Alison Philips, Women's Foundation of Colorado

Allie Kimmel, Governor's Office

Britt Diehl, Downtown Denver Partnership

Chelsea Carver, Mile High United Way

Diana Romero Campbell, Denver City Council

Elliot Haspel, Capita

Elsa Holguin, Denver Preschool Program

Ethan Hemming, Warren Village

Jason Callegari, Buell Foundation

Katy Anthes, Formerly Colorado Commissioner of Education

Lydia Prado, Lifespan Local

Nicole Reihl, EPIC

Pamela Harris, Mile High Early Learning

Rachel Romer, Guild Founder

Rob McDaniel, Metrix IQ

Steff Clothier, Gary Community Ventures

Jess Ridgway, Office of Children's Affairs

Erin Curtin, Office of Children's Affairs

Community input gathered through the listening tour will directly inform the task force's work and help shape recommendations that reflect the needs and experiences of families across Denver.

For more information about the Childcare for All initiative, including upcoming community meetings, a community survey and opportunities to stay involved, visit denvergov.org/childcareforall.