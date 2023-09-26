Man who shot, wounded Littleton police officer sentenced to 128 years

LITTLETON, Colo. — The man who was found guilty of shooting a Littleton police officer multiple times in 2021 was sentenced to 128 years in prison.

The 18th Judicial District announced the sentencing of Rigoberto Valles-Dominguez in the shooting of Littleton police Officer David Snook in September of 2021.

Valles-Dominguez was found guilty in July on a string of charges including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder/extreme indifference, aggravated robbery and prohibited use of a weapon.

He was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Officer Snook, who was able to fire back at Valles-Dominquez, survived the shooting but was struck in the torso, arm and leg.

Snook, along with Littleton Police Corporal Jeff Farmer responded to a report of someone shooting out of a vehicle near W. Powers Avenue and S. Bannock Street.

Officer Snook arrived shortly after Cpl. Farmer and the two approached a man and woman who were walking away from a vehicle matching 911 callers’ descriptions.

Farmer then asked the two individuals if they heard gunshots to which the man replied “ya, about 20 minutes ago,” according to an affidavit.

Officer Snook recognized the suspect, stating “You’re under arrest” before he took off running from the scene.

The officer chased Valles-Dominquez to a nearby apartment complexand was shot just as he made it to the doorway of a unit.

Both officers returned fire during the exchange.

The District Attorney’s office said Valles-Dominque hid for hours inside the apartment complex before escaping. He was later captured a few days later in Brighton, the DA said.

Littleton PD corporal receives Medal of Valor

In May 2023, Cpl. Farmer was awarded the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer by President Biden during the White House ceremony.

Farmer, who sustained a knee injury was honored "for his rapid action to save the life of a fellow officer who had been grievously wounded, persevering through his own injuries and under grave threat to his own life," according to the message read during Wednesday's ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

“Most people run away when shots are fired. These officers ran towards the sound of danger at great personal risk, to protect each other and our community. I’m grateful for their service and heroism,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a news release.

