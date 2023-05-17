Littleton PD corporal among 9 to be honored with Medal of Valor

A Littleton police officer credited with fending off a gunman and helping save a fellow officer during a 2021 shooting is set to receive the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.

President Joe Biden will honor Corporal Jeffrey Farmer and eight others with the medals in a White House ceremony Wednesday.

Farmer was the first to arrive at the scene of a shooting in September of 2021 in the area of W. Powers Avenue and S. Bannock Street in Littleton. A 911 caller had reported seeing someone reach an arm out of a car and fire three shots.

Farmer and Littleton officer David Snook chased the suspect to a nearby apartment, where the suspect began firing at them. Farmer returned fire from the apartment doorstep.

Snook was hit multiple times but would survive. Farmer sustained a knee injury during the exchange.

Among the other recipients Wednesday are two New York Police Department officers ambushed and killed responding to a 911 call, and the rookie cop who took down the gunman.

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora and his police partner Jason Rivera were shot Jan. 21, 2022, while responding to a call about a family dispute in a Harlem apartment. A rookie, Sumit Sulan, shot and killed the gunman, ending the deadly encounter moments after it began.

Biden will also honor officers from Ohio and Texas and three members of the FDNY.

Last year, 15 officers received the honor for eight different incidents between 2019-2021.