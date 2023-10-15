Man shot and killed during party at Denver industrial park leaves behind three young boys

DENVER — DENVER — While Denver police investigate a shooting that killed three and caught three more in the crossfire near the city's Montbello neighborhood Saturday morning, the family of Eric Miller is trying to figure out how to live life without him.

Seini Fifita was Miller's high school sweetheart.

“That was our provider. To sit here and have to learn how to navigate through life now. I don't have him,” said Fifita.

Her three young boys — a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 6-month-old — have been waiting for their dad to walk through the door.

“This one here is hoping the hospital will call and let us talk to their dad,” said Fifita, as she pointed to one of her sons.

Fifita said the couple went to a Halloween costume party at an office complex on E. 39th Avenue late Friday night into early Saturday morning. She said what started as a misunderstanding between two people, led to gunfire, and Miller was caught in the crossfire.

The shrapnel from that night is still embedded in Fifita’s leg. She describes how she tried to help Miller after the shooting.

“I go over there and I see him. I put pressure on [the wound], and I'm screaming for his friends to come, come help me,” Fifita explained.

She then told Denver7 that two of Miller's friends helped pick him up and put him into his car and rode with her to the hospital. She claimed she got a busy signal when dialing 911.

Denver7 reached out to Denver 911 to find out about call volumes that night around the time of the shooting and a spokesperson for the department said they are looking into our request.

“We did 130 mph down Peoria to University,” said Fifita.

Once Miller was wheeled away, Fifita told us that was the last time she saw him.

Denver police said six people were shot at the party, and three people lost their lives. So far, no arrests have been made.

Fifita said she won’t stop fighting for her boys’ father as she figures out life without him.

“I’m not going down without justice. And that's just that. I will not let him die like that,” said Fifita.

Miller's family has set up this GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

