Denver police investigates triple shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded near the city's Montbello neighborhood overnight.

Police reported the shooting on social media at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

It happened in the 12400 block of E. 39th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said one victim was located at the scene and the two other victims showed up at the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

No arrests were announced and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.