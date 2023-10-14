Watch Now
Denver police investigates triple shooting

KMGH
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 12:01:33-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded near the city's Montbello neighborhood overnight.

Police reported the shooting on social media at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

It happened in the 12400 block of E. 39th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said one victim was located at the scene and the two other victims showed up at the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

No arrests were announced and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

