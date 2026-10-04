Man sentenced to 76 years in March 2025 homicide, robbery in Denver

DENVER - A Colorado Springs man was sentenced Friday to 76 years in prison in connection to a March 2025 deadly shooting in Denver.

Augustine Vega, 37, was convicted in March of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and burglary, among other charges.

Prosecutors say on March 8, 2025, Vega robbed a convenience store on South Colorado Boulevard then shot and killed David Maffet, 35, in the 2900 block of South Vine Street. Denver police said Vega and Maffet were known to each other.

Vega was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol troopers the following day after a high-speed chase near Gothenburg, Nebraska.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, according to NSP.