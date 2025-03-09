Denver homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska following pursuit; suspect's passenger dies

DENVER — Authorities in Nebraska arrested a Denver homicide suspect following a pursuit Sunday morning. His female passenger later died after a medical emergency.

Augustine Vega, 36, of Colorado Springs, and his female passenger were both non-responsive when approached by crisis negotiators and troopers after they refused to exit the car that was stuck in a ditch, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

They were administered Narcan, and the passenger was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Vega was airlifted to a Kearney, Nebraska hospital. His condition is not known.

The NSP initiated the pursuit around 9:30 a.m. after a trooper spotted Vega’s vehicle on Interstate 80 in Dawson County, Nebraska. After a 25-minute chase, stop sticks were used, bringing the SUV to a stop in the ditch.

Vega is wanted in connection with a homicide Saturday night in Denver.

One person was killed after a shooting in the 2900 block of S. Vine Street, near S. University Boulevard and E. Yale Avenue.

Denver police said the suspect and victim were known to each other. The circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation.

The NSP said no law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during this incident. A gun was also recovered from Vega's SUV, troopers said.