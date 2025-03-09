1 person dead in south Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting in the city’s south side that left one person dead Saturday night.
It happened in the 2900 block of S. Vine Street, near S. University Boulevard and E. Yale Avenue.
Police arrived and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.
