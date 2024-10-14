Man sentenced to 20 years for selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado man was sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for selling fentanyl that killed a Lyons man in October of 2023.

Jason Wahlstrom pleaded guilty to a charge of fentanyl distribution causing death, which is a class 1 drug felony, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The 27-year-old male victim, whose name was not released, overdosed and was discovered by his aunt and uncle on October 3, 2023, according to the DA’s office.

The investigation found that Wahlstrom “sold the lethal dose of fentanyl” to the victim “less than a quarter mile from an elementary school,” said the DA’s office in a release.

Wahlstom was arrested earlier this year by Evans police and later booked into the Weld County Jail.

“It is clear that Mr. Walhstrom has a substance abuse disorder and has struggled with addiction since he was a teenager,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Lynzi Maas in the release. “But this case is not about his addiction, or his use of drugs, the heart of the case is his willingness to engage others in this dangerous drug.”

The DA’s office said the sentencing was the fourth fentanyl resulting in death case in the 8th judicial district.