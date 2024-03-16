Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An Evans man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a Lyons man in October 2023.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a woman called 911 after finding her male family member unresponsive in their Lyons home. The man was declared deceased, and authorities found evidence of illegal narcotic use, according to the sheriff's office.

The man's death was ruled an accident as a result of fentanyl toxicity. The sheriff's office did not release his identity.

Investigators identified Jason Wahlstrom, 37, of Evans as a suspect. He was arrested in late February by the Evans Police Department and booked into the Weld County Jail for unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and being a special offender.

He was transferred to the Larimer County Jail in March and was issued a $100,000 cash/surety bond, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

“The fight against Fentanyl is a serious issue that impacts our whole community,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll in a statement. “Our investigators will continue working hard to stop the destruction caused by this lethal drug.”