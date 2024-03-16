Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Fentanyl Opioids CNN
Posted at 8:32 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 22:32:03-04

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An Evans man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a Lyons man in October 2023.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a woman called 911 after finding her male family member unresponsive in their Lyons home. The man was declared deceased, and authorities found evidence of illegal narcotic use, according to the sheriff's office.

The man's death was ruled an accident as a result of fentanyl toxicity. The sheriff's office did not release his identity.

Investigators identified Jason Wahlstrom, 37, of Evans as a suspect. He was arrested in late February by the Evans Police Department and booked into the Weld County Jail for unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and being a special offender.

He was transferred to the Larimer County Jail in March and was issued a $100,000 cash/surety bond, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

“The fight against Fentanyl is a serious issue that impacts our whole community,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll in a statement. “Our investigators will continue working hard to stop the destruction caused by this lethal drug.”

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here