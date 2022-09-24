'It's never too early': Experts encourage self-defense training after attempted child abduction in Thornton

DENVER — Following an attempted child abduction in Thornton, self-defense experts are weighing in on techniques and training parents can equip their children with.

"I'm a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting, and so I had a lot of fear and anxiety as a young adult," said Krista Hanley. "I was looking for ways to feel safer in the world, and I found a class with Impact."

Hanley is now the program director with Impact Personal Safety of Colorado, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of violence by teaching self-defense techniques, empowerment and awareness to people of varying physical abilities. Training is open to anyone, even those as young as 6 years old.

"What self defense does is it just points out that you have a voice, that you have agency, that you have ways to do competent body language, and that you actually can fight for your life," Hanley said.

Impact coordinator Kayla Berry shared a similar sentiment. She was first introduced to Impact training while obtaining her undergraduate degree at CU Boulder. Berry said she felt so empowered after a course, she decided to become more involved with the nonprofit.

"It almost reintroduced me to my own power. So when I graduated from an Impact class, I had seen myself successfully defend myself multiple times," Berry said. "I was able to walk out into the world and knew that I could take care of myself.

"I think there are a couple of things that are really fundamental when learning personal safety. So the first thing we really talk about is how to have active awareness."

Berry now serves as lead instructor and program coordinator for Impact. She's tasked with teaching situational awareness, intuitive listening and physical techniques.

The physical skillset for self-defense training can range from beginner to advanced, with techniques used in specific environments, the pair explained.

"We believe that everyone deserves to learn how to defend themselves," Hanley said.

"It's never too early to start that [training] and start setting some ground rules around what safety looks like in your family and what are the protocols that you expect both the parents and children to uphold when it comes to safety," Berry said.

To donate to the nonprofit's work, click here.

