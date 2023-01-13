Man, 23, dies after serious incident on Vail Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old died at a hospital after a serious incident on Vail Mountain on Thursday, according to Vail Resorts.

In a statement, Vail Resorts confirmed the 23-year-old man is from Sykesville, Maryland.

No details were available on what the incident entailed, but Vail Mountain ski patrol responded to an expert trail in the Northwoods area of the resort and after on-scene care and evaluation, he was transported to Vail Health Hospital, according to Vail Resorts. He died at the hospital.

“Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

The Northwoods is one of the most popular areas of the mountain and its lift is the first to open and last to close in the day, according to the resort's website. It has terrain of varying steepness and difficulty.

No other details are available.

Earlier this year, a skier died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort and a skier died at Aspen Highlands Ski Area.