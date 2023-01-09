Skier dies at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Mesa County coroner to determine cause of death

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – A skier has died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort following an accident, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the resort on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. after a man was found unconscious in the Thunderbird Glade area. Two skiiers discovered the man buried in the snow and immediately called for help, according to a news release.

The Powderhorn Ski Patrol was dispatched and they were able to find the man.

They immediately began CPR once he was extricated from the snow, but he remained unresponsive. First responders continued CPR as they took him to a waiting ambulance, but the man – only identified as a 29-year-old man – was later pronounced deceased.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death as well as releasing the man’s identity.