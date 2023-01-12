Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A skier at Aspen Highlands Ski Area died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.

According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, 70-year-old David Turner, of Basalt, was seriously injured after the crash, which happened on Jan. 3. He died two days later.

The coroner's office said the cause of death is blunt force trauma. The manner of his death was accidental.

The coroner's report was released on Wednesday.

No other details are available on this incident.

About a year ago, a skier at the mountain died in the same way — the 42-year-old male skier had also crashed into a tree. He died at the scene. He was later identified as Trevor Crandall of Denver.