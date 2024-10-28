Man, 17-year-old son arrested for allegedly killing boy's mother in Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A man and his 17-year-old son were arrested for allegedly killing the boy's mother in Pagosa Springs in July, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced Monday.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of County Road 700 around 2:20 a.m. on July 2 after someone called 911. Operators were not able to communicate with the caller, so two deputies were dispatched, according to CBI.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman who was later identified as Chrystal Snow, 38, of Pagosa Springs. The sheriff's office requested support from CBI, which agreed to be the lead investigative agency.

An autopsy determined Snow died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

CBI investigators believe Snow called 911 shortly before she died.

Charles Christopher Martinez, 43, and his son, 17-year-old Hevon Martinez, were each booked for first-degree murder in connection with Snow's death.

According to CBI, the teen was already in custody on separate charges and will be charged as an adult in connection with his mother's death. The father was arrested in Cortez and booked into the Archuleta County Detention Center.

Local CBI identifies persons of interest in Pagosa Springs woman's death Sydney Isenberg

Hours after Snow's death, investigators found her 5-year-old son alive with an aunt in Cortez, according to CBI.

On July 16, the Department of Human Services obtained a court order granting the state of Colorado emergency custody of the boy. That same day, investigators learned the 5-year-old was last seen with his father, Charles Martinez, around 1:30 p.m. heading to their home on Highway 160 in Cortez.

CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert for the 5-year-old on July 18. He was found safe on July 25.

According to a CBI alert from October 2023, an Endangered Missing Alert was issued previously for both the 5-year-old boy and his father.