CBI identifies persons of interest in connection with Pagosa Springs woman's death

Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 03, 2024

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has identified persons of interest who are possibly connected with a woman's death near Pagosa Springs.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of County Road 700 around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911. Operators were not able to communicate with the caller, so two deputies were dispatched, according to CBI.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman who was later identified as Crystal Snow, 39, of Pagosa Springs. The sheriff's office requested support from CBI, which agreed to be the lead investigative agency.

An autopsy determined Snow died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

CBI investigators believe Snow called 911 shortly before she died.

Persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have been made, CBI said Wednesday. Investigators believe Snow was targeted and there is no active threat to the public.

