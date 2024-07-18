CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 5-year-old boy last seen with his father Tuesday

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen with his father Tuesday.

Helliono Martinez, 5, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with his father, Charles Martinez, 43, at their home on Highway 160 in Cortez.

Helliono is described as a Hispanic boy, 3 feet 5 inches tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Charles is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a gold 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 with a missing tailgate and temporary Colorado license plate 6358833.

Anyone with information about Helliono or Charles's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office at 970-565-8452.