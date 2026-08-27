Mail-in voting lawsuit: Colorado AG joins 20+ states suing USPS over new election rules

DENVER — For Paul and Erin Bauman, mail-in voting isn't just convenient — it's essential.

"It's easy. It's effective. It's safe," Paul Bauman said.

Weeks away from the midterm election, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined more than 20 other states Wednesday in suing the United States Postal Service (USPS) over new mail-in voting rules.

Learn more about the lawsuit in the video player below

"I'm defending Colorado's constitutional rights," Weiser told reporters. "The Constitution gives us sovereignty to manage our elections."

President Trump's executive order, signed in March, directs federal agencies to create a list of all eligible voters using citizenship and Social Security records to keep noncitizens from voting in U.S. elections. Under the order, the U.S. Postal Service would only be able to deliver mail ballots to people on those lists.

The new lawsuit argues "the rule introduces chaos as the 2026 midterm elections approach, imposing significant financial and administrative burdens on electoral systems."

Susan Walsh/AP A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This legal action comes just days after the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration, saying it's too early for states to challenge the president's executive order on mail-in voting.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday to temporarily lift a federal injunction that had blocked a key part of President Donald Trump's executive order on mail-in voting, opening a path for parts of the order to move forward while legal challenges continue.

Weiser told reporters Wednesday he is preparing for multiple scenarios ahead of the midterms.

"Call it hope for the best, prepare for the worst," he said. If we have to, we'll find other ways to deliver ballots."

Nell Redmond/AP Dawn Stephens, right, and Duane Taylor prepare ballots to be mailed at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024.

In response to the lawsuit, a White House spokesperson said in part, "Radical Democrats continue to oppose commonsense measures that protect the security of mail-in ballots and ensure only Americans are electing American leaders."

Read the full statement from the White House below:

The Supreme Court ruling was a major win for the security of American elections. Radical Democrats continue to oppose commonsense measures that protect the security of mail-in ballots and ensure only Americans are electing American leaders. The Trump Administration will continue to lawfully enact the agenda President Trump was elected on – which includes the safety and security of our elections. Lauren Bis, WH Spokeswoman

For voters like Paul Bauman, what matters most is that his vote counts.

"Incredibly important, and more important than ever," Bauman said.

You can view the lawsuit for yourself below.