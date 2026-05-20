Lyons mayor says town met affordable housing goal, eyes hotel and trail expansion | Your Voice

LYONS, Colo. — Lyons is still working through the financial and physical challenges left behind by the 2013 floods — but its newly elected mayor says the town has hit at least one major milestone and is pushing forward on several fronts.

The floods wiped out much of Lyons' affordable housing and left the town carrying significant debt. More than a decade later, Mayor Mark Browning says recovery is ongoing, but progress is real.

Denver7 Mayor Mark Browning joined Denver7's Colin Riley via Zoom.

"There were a lot of personal connections made in the post flood days," Browning said in an interview with Denver7 as part of the Your Voice series in Lyons. "Everybody was helping each other out."

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Since the floods, Lyons has set aside nearly $1 million to repay state loans and protect itself from future disasters.

"When we get money reimbursed from the federal government, we in turn repay the state loan… So it continues to be a challenge for us here financially," Browning said.

Rebuilding affordable housing has been a focus for more than a decade. A previous board of trustees set a goal of reaching 10% affordable housing town-wide after the flood.

"I'm very proud and pleased to say we met that goal as of last year," Browning said.

The town continues to add affordable housing, but space is limited. Much of Lyons sits on floodplains, hillsides or sandstone cliffs.

"The actual physical area that we can build things in is pretty restricted, but I think we've done the best job that we can on that to this date, and we're not giving up," Browning said.

One major priority for local businesses is a hotel in downtown Lyons. Right now, the town has just six traditional hotel rooms.

Plans for a downtown hotel have been delayed for years. The developer has pointed to high interest rates and rising costs, and the project remains uncertain.

"They're still trying to get it done, but I've talked to them several times, and it's touch and go," Browning said.

Browning expects an answer soon on whether the hotel will be built at all.

Recreation is another key driver for Lyons. Business owners say the town needs more trails, and since Lyons is surrounded by Boulder County Open Space, working with the county is essential.

Jarret Roberts, with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, says the county has been collaborating with Lyons for years.

Denver7 Jarret Roberts with Boulder County Parks & Open Space speaks about the relationship between Lyons and developing recreation.

"As a county, we're extremely proud of working collaboratively with our municipal partners on a lot of different priorities, including trails," Roberts said.

"We helped extend their Saint Vrain Greenway to connect the town's trail system into Highway 36, so we're always looking for those opportunities," he added.

Browning says expanding outdoor recreation remains a priority.

"I think building our outdoor recreation attractions is important. We're going to be trying to talk with Boulder County Open Space about that," Browning said.

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