Lyons Classic Pinball provides hub for community, nostalgia

LYONS, Colo. — When Ryan Wanger opens up his business in Lyons, Colorado, it takes him 20 minutes to turn the lights on.

It's because he has to turn on 70 pinball machines — rooms of them, even in the basement.

Pinball machines could have been considered dinosaurs not long ago, nearly extinct. But they have made a big and loud comeback, especially here in Lyons.

"For a lot of people it’s a nostalgia thing and a good excuse to go out into the world and play a physical thing," Ryan said.

Ryan owns Lyons Classic Pinball in this little mountain town, and much like most bowling alleys, they have winter leagues every week.

WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci reports from Lyons Classic Pinball

Lyons Classic Pinball provides community, nostalgia

Cindy Grote, Ryan's partner, organized a women's weekend recently. She says players come from Lyons, Boulder and Longmont.

"We’re in a town of 2,000, so we do rely on our regulars," she said.

The business is bringing communities together; it just hosted the Colorado Annual Women's weekend — streamed live, with announcers. The 3-day event brought 81 women together, according to Cindy.

"It's about women building community," she said. "We’re super competitive, but super fun."

Ryan just won the Colorado State Championship and Cindy just took the women's state title.

"I feel so proud and honored to have won the state championship," Ryan said. "I never thought I’d do it. I've been trying for 10 years."

Ryan said that though he has the opportunity to play the games, his regular customers play more than even he does.

Do you remember the flippers, the bumpers, the feeling of a great score?

"The more we get into pinball, the less it becomes about the game and more about the community," Ryan said.