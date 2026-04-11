MEAD, Colo. — Saturday, loved ones will gather for a memorial ride to honor the life of the man who died in a rollover crash March 9.

34-year-old Skylar Fox was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with a work van near Longmont.

“The love for life that he had was more than anyone I know,” Fox’s wife, Catlin, said. “He loved life to his fullest, and he had so many plans and ideas for the future. And you know, he's just missing it. He's going to miss everything."

Credit: Catlin Fox Screenshot

The ride will start at the Rocky Mountain Saloon in Mead with loved ones heading out by 11:30 a.m. and will end in Milliken where an auction will be held at Burnout Bar. It is open to motocycles, trucks, cars and performance vehicles.

"Everyone is welcome that wants to come out and support Skylar's memory and Cat and [their daughter] Harlyn," Brittany Culp, the organizer of the Ride for Sky motor memorial, said. "So whoever shows up shows up."

▶️ Watch: Denver7's Lauren Lennon talks with Catlin and Culp ahead of the ride

Loved ones to honor man who died in March crash through memorial ride

Family and friends of Fox believe a memorial ride was the most appropriate way to celebrate Fox and his life.

“Skylar was a big motorhead, he was an expert level mechanic. He was also a welder, fabricator,” Culp said.

“What their family did together for fun was go jeeping. So, a big part of his life was centered around motors,” she added.

Culp said all donations and proceeds from the auction will be going to support Catlin and the couple’s daughter.

Since the crash, Catlin says she “never imagined” the type of support that her and her daughter have received. A GoFundMe created after the crash has already raised $45,200.

Credit: Catlin Fox Screenshot

Catlin says she was told the investigation is still ongoing, and both Culp and Catlin are still hoping for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

“I'm still looking for any type of answers, or any anything. So hopefully something comes up,” Catlin said.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Denver7 did reach out to CSP to see where they stand on the investigation and are waiting to hear back about any updates.

According to a March news release from CSP, preliminary reports showed that a work van had signaled and began moving from the left lane to the right lane when the red Ford F350 — driven by Fox — behind the work van, tried to pass on the right. CSP said the Ford ended up driving on the shoulder of the roadway, and as the Ford merged back into the right lane, the front corner of the work van clipped the Ford’s rear left corner.

CSP said the Ford spun out of control across the left lane into the concrete barrier where it then traveled down the concrete barrier and overturned.

The work van drove onto the west shoulder of the roadway after hitting the Ford, according to CSP. The driver of the work van did not report any injuries.

In that same release, CSP said they were asking for witnesses of the crash to share any information. They're also looking for dash camera footage that could have captured vehicles’ driving behavior before or at the time of the crash.

