Loved ones honor Edgewater Tesla charger shooting victim a year after his death

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Friday marks one year since a man was shot and killed after a dispute near a Tesla charging station in Edgwater.

The family of 33-year-old Adam Fresquez gathered for a mass and dove release to honor his memory.

"I keep on expecting Adam to call me even though I know I'm not gonna get that call," said Adam's mother, Lena Fresquez Mendez, "I keep expecting him to walk through the door. Even though I know he's not."



Fresquez' loved ones said grief has no timeline, “It's been a year and the pain is still as it was. It's not getting any easier," added Fresquez Mendez, while fighting back tears.

His family said they waited until now to place his ashes in a permanent resting place, at a mausoleum at a local cemetery.

"We kind of wanted to just keep him with us as long as we could. But we also realized that he needed to be on sacred, sacred ground," she said.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, an argument between Fresquez and another man escalated to a shooting at the Tesla charging station on May 3, 2023. An autopsy revealed Fresquez was shot in the back twice.

The suspect, Jeremy Smith, was arrested in December, seven months after the shooting.

Smith faces charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter.

He is currently being held on a $150,000 bail at the Jefferson County Jail.

Smith is set for arraignment on May 20.

