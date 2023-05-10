Denver weather could turn severe Wednesday. Latest hail, damaging wind and tornado potential

DENVER — Denver’s weather pattern over the next several days will become more unsettled as a system moves through Colorado bringing possible severe storms, flooding, and the threat of a few tornadoes beginning Wednesday.

The entire Denver metro area is included in a region that stretches from Colorado Springs through Fort Collins for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson said between Noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday strong thunderstorms could develop especially along and east of I-25.

Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question, Nelson said.

NWS Boulder

While there is a potential for flooding in the burn scar areas, the NWS said it expected the heaviest rainfall to develop north of the I-76 Corridor and north of Interstate 70 for the higher elevations.

Precipitation totals from the storm should fall between 1 to 3 inches for the north-central and northeast portions of Colorado, the NWS predicted. Snow is expected to fall above 10,000 feet in some areas of the high country with up to 16 inches possible.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 evening forecast

Wednesday begins a rainy weather pattern for the remainder of the week and into the weekend for Denver with showers and storms in the forecast each day through Sunday. Wednesday’s high temperature will be 60 degrees followed by just 58 degrees on Thursday.

In terms of severe weather potential, the main threats according to the NWS appear to be damaging hail and wind gusts with flooding or a tornado still possible.

If low, thicker cloud cover persists Wednesday morning, that could act as a stabilizing force limiting instability and some severe weather activity, the NWS said.

The storm system will continue to push through and by Friday evening, rain chances will diminish as the upper-level low will weaken, according to the NWS.

On a side note: Denver was to begin testing its outdoor warning sirens Wednesday at 11 a.m., but the city's office of emergency management delayed testing the sirens due to the potential for severe weather.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “Just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson provides an outlook on May weather and explains some of the extreme weather statistics and the potential for snow. Watch the video in the player below:

May weather outlook with Mike Nelson