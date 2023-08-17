Little Mesa Fire near Delta reaches 3.4K acres, no new growth reported

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Little Mesa Fire burning southwest of Delta stands at 30% containment as of Thursday morning as fire crews continue to utilize helicopters and drones to battle the blaze.

The estimated size of the fire was reported at 3,483 aces but there was no new growth on Wednesday.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on July 31 around 15 miles west-southwest of Delta near Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

While no evacuations are in place, temporary road closures continue on Dry Mesa Rd. at the intersection of Escalante Rim Rd. and USFS Dry Mesa Rd at Sawmill Mesa Rd. junction, according to the BLM.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

A forest closure is also in place limiting public access near the Little Mesa Fire.

Crews reported success utilizing hand ignition operations on the southern end of the fire to “clean up pockets of unburned vegetation” as suppression repair efforts continued on the northern end, the BLM said.

Thunderstorms are expected through the end of the week with heavy rain, lighting and wind gusts up to 15 mph possible.

Little Mesa Fire / Facebook