Little Mesa Fire near Delta reaches 3.3K acres, no evacuations ordered

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Little Mesa Fire southwest of Delta has grown from 776 acres to more than 3,300 after authorities completed aerial ignition operations on Sunday.

The fire was sparked by lightning and first reported in the mid-morning of July 31 about 15 miles west-southwest of Delta.

As of Monday morning, the Little Mesa Fire is 3,378 acres and 10% contained. It is continuing to burn pinyon pine, junipers, sagebrush and grass, according to the Uncompahgre Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Bureau of Land Management

The BLM reported that firefighters were able to continue to mop up and secure lines around Tatum Ridge Road on Sunday.

Helicopters were also able to fly for aerial ignition operations, which the BLM said will help it "achieve resource benefits in a confine and contain suppression strategy from Black Point Road to Dry Mesa, Little Canyon, and the north end of Dry Mesa on Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service land." This tactic allowed fire managers to target specific places of vegetation to burn.

This is partially why the acreage increased.

On Monday, fire crews will use drones and crews on the ground to clean unburned spots around the fire where there is heavy dead and down vegetation.

Phil Quigley, Skyway WFM Fire crews conduct hand ignitions on the Little Mesa Fire.

Monsoon moisture will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the area Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Potholes Recreation Area since helicopters are using water sources in the area to drop over the fire. In addition, the public is reminded to not fly drones over the fire since that will ground all firefighting aircraft.

There are no evacuations for this fire. However, temporary road closures are in place for Delta County on Dry Mesa Road at the intersection with Escalante Rim Road and on U.S. Forest Service Dry Mesa Road at the Sawmill Mesa Road junction. There is also a forest closure around the fire, according to the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.

Residents and visitors may notice smoke around Highways 50, 550, 92, 65, 141 and C37 Road.

