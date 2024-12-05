'Leaves a scar on the justice system': Former Larimer County child welfare caseworker is sentenced

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Larimer County child welfare caseworker was sentenced to two months in a work release program and three years of probation after the department found falsified case reports in 2023.

On Thursday afternoon, Judge Sarah Cure sentenced Sandra Spraker, 46, of Wellington to 60 days in jail (work release program), three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service each of those three years, for a total of 300 hours. Spraker was also ordered to write an apology to the community and the families impacted.

The judge said the two charges Spraker pleaded guilty to — attempt to influence a public servant (Class 4 felony) and official misconduct (misdemanor) — will run concurrently.

“I am so sorry for my actions and I am committed to becoming a better person," Spraker said in court on Thursday.

Spraker was arrested in December 2023 on suspicion of falsifying documents, submitting fraudulent reimbursement requests, and other crimes while working as a Child Protection Services caseworker with the Larimer County Department of Human Services (DHS), according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Spraker's supervisors had "noted performance concerns and began reviewing her assigned cases more closely" early in the summer of 2023, the LCSO said. She was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8, 2023 and resigned on Sept. 15, 2023.

DHS found "significant inconsistencies in Spraker’s official documentation," which included falsified case reports and reimbursement requests for travel that never happened, according to the LCSO. The department contacted the sheriff's office, which began a criminal investigation.

Spraker was arrested on Dec. 29, 2023 on 99 counts:



Attempt to influence a public servant – 10 counts

Forgery of a government-issued document – 29 counts

Embezzlement of public property – 1 count

First-degree official misconduct – 29 counts

Abuse of public records – 29 counts

Theft (less than $300) – 1 count

In September 2024, she pleaded guilty to two charges — attempt to influence a public servant and official misconduct — as part of a plea deal.

At Thursday's sentence hearing, Prosecutor Jonathan Wills argued that while Spraker did not have a criminal history, there are facts of the case that the People found "extremely concerning."

Spraker was tasked through the DHS with contacting families where "concerning behavior" had been reported. It was her responsibility to ensure kids were in a safe environment at home. But initial reporting found that she never met with six families, though she made it appear like she had provided services to them. Investigators initially found 20 false claims of face-to-face meetings with families, and then uncovered 12 more, Wills said. Spraker was paid for this time. Those families and children never received help, he said, but were in dangerous enough situations that the government felt it should step in. He said she also was reimbursed for mileage that she never drove.

Wills said Spraker seemed "blind" to the People's over-arching concern. When she was previously asked who was most affected by her crimes, she answered that it was her supervisor. Wills said she omitted the more significant victims — the children, their families and the community.

When a public servant defrauds the community and ignores the plight of children in dangerous situations, the public loses faith in the system, Wills said.

Spraker's defense attorney Brian Calvin Klein reminded the court that Spraker had pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor and one felony, and not the 99 counts she was initially facing. He noted "significant legal issues" connected with many of those dismissed counts.

After her arrest, Spraker was distressed, embarrassed, incredibly remorseful and devastated by her actions and the criminal case against her, Klein said.

At the time of her arrest, she did not understand the mental health struggles she was struggling with, which stemmed from trauma incurred while she was a foster parent for kids in need. She helped a lot of children, Klein said, and heart was ripped out time and time again because she had so much love and didn't know how to deal with it.

He noted that he has seen huge strides in her improvement.

Klein said he had no issue with the court imposing continuing conditions related to Spraker's mental health, because she also wants to improve. She would not feel like that court order was a chore, he added.

Spraker also spoke in court on Thursday. She expressed her remorse to the victims and acknowledged that she was experiencing her own mental health issues and put children and families at risk. She said she failed her duties as a caseworker and failed herself, her family and DHS.

“I am sincerely so sorry for the children I have let down," she said. “... I am dedicated to repairing the harm I have caused.”

Judge Cure said she understands the trauma that public servants can undergo in their positions, but noted that there are employee assistance programs set up for reasons like this. It was available to Spraker and she did not take it, the judge told her.

This case “leaves a scar on the justice system," Judge Cure said. “It’s impossible to know how deep those roots go that your actions have caused... This institution that you harmed was to protect children, to protect the Constitutional rights of parents to parent their children."

“I am convinced that you are a good human," she continued. "And you did many good things in your life and I can hear the remorse in your voice. And I don’t believe it’s simply because you’re facing punishment. That being said, I believe the plea agreement is fair.”

Judge Cure then read her the sentence: 60 days in jail (work release program), three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service each of those three years.