Former Larimer County caseworker who faced 99 charges pleads guilty to 2 as part of deal

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Larimer County child welfare caseworker who faced 99 charges related to the alleged falsification of documents pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges as part of a deal.

Sandra Spraker, 46, of Wellington, was accused of falsifying documents, submitting fraudulent reimbursement requests, and other crimes while working as a Child Protection Services caseworker with the Larimer County Department of Human Services.

She was hired by the department in April 2022 and began working as a caseworker that October. Her supervisors "noted performance concerns and began reviewing her assigned cases more closely" in the early summer of 2023. Spraker was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8, 2023, and resigned on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Larimer County Department of Human Services found "significant inconsistencies in Spraker’s official documentation," which included falsified case reports and reimbursement requests for travel that never happened, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The department contacted the sheriff's office, which began a criminal investigation.

Spraker was charged with:



Attempt to influence a public servant – 10 counts

Forgery – Government-issued document – 29 counts

Embezzlement of public property – 1 count

First-degree official misconduct – 29 counts

Abuse of public records – 29 counts

Theft (less than $300) – 1 count

Court records show Spraker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts — attempt to influence a public servant (Class 4 felony) and official misconduct — as part of a deal. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.