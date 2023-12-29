Former Larimer Co. caseworker arrested on 99 charges related to falsifying docs

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County child welfare caseworker who resigned in September after her supervisors noted concerns has been arrested on 99 charges.

Sandra Spraker, 45, of Wellington, was arrested on suspicion of falsifying documents, submitting fraudulent reimbursement requests, and other crimes while working as a Child Protection Services caseworker with the Larimer County Department of Human Services.

She was hired by the department in April 2022 and began working as a caseworker that October. Her supervisors "noted performance concerns and began reviewing her assigned cases more closely" in the early summer of 2023. Spraker was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8 and resigned on Sept. 15.

The Larimer County Department of Human Services found "significant inconsistencies in Spraker’s official documentation," which included falsified case reports and reimbursement requests for travel that never happened, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The department contacted the sheriff's office, which began a criminal investigation.

Heather O’Hayre, director of Larimer County Human Services, said the county has more than 150 caseworkers who are helping families in the county. Spraker's criminal case is the first of its kind, she said.

"We are continuing to tighten our processes and procedures to make sure this does not happen again," she said.

In later December, a warrant for Spraker was issued for charges of



Attempt to influence a public servant – 10 counts

Forgery – Government issued document – 29 counts

Embezzlement of public property – 1 count

First-degree official misconduct – 29 counts

Abuse of public records – 29 counts

Theft – 1 count

She was arrested on Dec. 29 and booked into the Larimer County Jail, the sheriff's office said. She was issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

