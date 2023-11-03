Larimer County teacher charged with 4th count of sexual assault on a child

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — More charges have been filed against a Larimer County middle school teacher who was first arrested in April and is now accused of sexually assaulting three students.

The case began in January 2023, when a student who had attended Cache La Poudre Middle School (formerly known as Cache La Poudre Junior High) contacted law enforcement about an alleged assault by Robert Denise, who is now 60. The victim told investigators Denise touched him sexually on several occasions while he was a student in the early 2000s.

Denise was arrested in mid-April on two charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

In August, Denise faced additional charges after a second victim came forward to law enforcement.

After news came out about his April arrest, the sheriff's office said investigators received multiple calls about Denise's "concerning behavior." A second victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by Denise in the early 2000s while they were a student at Cache La Poudre Junior High, the sheriff's office said.

As a result, authorities charged Denise with an additional count — the third — of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Both of these two victims were under the age of 15 at the time, the sheriff's office said.

After the sheriff's office released information about a second victim, they received an additional allegation. The victim attended the same school in the early 2000s and was a student of Denise's. He claimed that Denise "engaged in grooming behaviors which culminated in sexual assault. The victim also told investigators that prior to the assault, he disclosed to Denise that he had been sexually abused years earlier," according to the sheriff's office.

Denise was charged with an additional count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. This marked the fourth count of the Class 3 felony. He was also charged with failure to report child abuse in connection with the third victim.

The sheriff's office said the victims do not know each other and were not at the school at the same time.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 3, 11am

The district attorney's office requested a bond modification with the two new charges and Denise's bond was revised from $1,000 cash to $50,000 cash/surety. He was booked in jail on this new bond on Friday.

Denise had been employed at the school since 1995, according to the sheriff's office and also worked at the Ben Delatour Scout Ranch in Red Feather Lakes through the summers in the 1990s.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and ask them to come forward. Anyone with information about this suspect is encouraged to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

“Our goal is to seek the truth, support victims, and prevent future harm,” said Capt. Bobby Moll, leader of the LCSO Investigations Division. “Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, please know that you’re not alone and your voice matters.”