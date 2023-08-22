Larimer County teacher accused of sexually assaulting student faces additional charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in the early 2000s now faces additional charges after a second alleged victim came forward.

A former student of Cache La Poudre Middle School, formerly known as Cache La Poudre Junior High, contacted law enforcement in January regarding two incidents involving Robert Denise, 60. He had been employed at the school since 1995, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Denise was arrested in April for two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and issued a $1,000 cash bond.

After news of Denise's arrest was shared with the public, the sheriff's office said investigators received multiple calls about "concerning behavior" by Denise. A second victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by Denise in the early 2000s while they were a student at Cache La Poudre Junior High, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities charged Denise with an additional count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, bringing the total count to three. The sheriff's office said the two victims were both under the age of 15 when the alleged incidents happened.

“No person should ever have to endure the kind of traumatic violation that occurs with sexual assault,” said Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “It’s important that we, as a community, support victims and demand accountability for offenders.”

Anyone with information about incidents involving Denise — either reported or unreported — is asked to call Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit a report online.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, support resources are available through the following organizations:

