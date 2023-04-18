Larimer County teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student in early 2000s

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in the early 2000s, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

A former student of Cache La Poudre Middle School, formerly known as Cache La Poudre Junior High, contacted law enforcement in January 2023 regarding two incidents involving Robert Denise, 59.

Denise has been employed at the school since 1995, according to the sheriff's office. The school website shows he teaches social studies.

The victim told investigators Denise touched him sexually on several occasions while he was a student at CLP in the early 2000s, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Following an investigation, Denise was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Sunday and issued a $1,000 cash bond.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are concerned that other victims may exist, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

“Sexual assault is a crime that affects people in every community, and survivors and families experience the impact for many years,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement. “We’re here to serve victims, and we take all reports of sexual violence seriously. Our deputies, investigators, and victim response team are dedicated to supporting individuals and families throughout the reporting, investigation, and prosecution process.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, support resources are available through the following organizations:

