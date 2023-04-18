Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Larimer County authorities find man dead, believed to be a Glen Haven resident reported missing

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said a search team found a body Monday night
jerry allbright_missing.png
Larimer County Sheriff's Office
jerry allbright_missing.png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:38:21-04

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office believes it found a missing Glen Haven man dead Monday night, after he sent a distressing text to his family early Saturday morning.

Jerry Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on Friday evening. Early the next day, family members got a text from Allbright saying he was lost in the mountains.

The sheriff’s office said Allbright’s family searched the area and then contacted the office when they couldn’t find him.

Cell phone data indicated Allbright’s text came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office said due to hazardous terrain and fading light Monday night, it wasn’t safe for the search team to remove the body. The Larimer County Coroner, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, and the ground crew planned to recover the body Tuesday morning.

The coroner will determine the cause of death.

The Estes Park Police Department is providing chaplain and family support services.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.