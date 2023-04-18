Larimer County authorities find man dead, believed to be a Glen Haven resident reported missing

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office believes it found a missing Glen Haven man dead Monday night, after he sent a distressing text to his family early Saturday morning.

[4/18/23] With heavy hearts, we have an update in the search for missing a Glen Haven resident. On the evening of April 17, a ground search crew located a deceased male believed to be Jerry.

1/4 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 18, 2023

Jerry Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on Friday evening. Early the next day, family members got a text from Allbright saying he was lost in the mountains.

The sheriff’s office said Allbright’s family searched the area and then contacted the office when they couldn’t find him.

Cell phone data indicated Allbright’s text came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office said due to hazardous terrain and fading light Monday night, it wasn’t safe for the search team to remove the body. The Larimer County Coroner, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, and the ground crew planned to recover the body Tuesday morning.

The coroner will determine the cause of death.

The Estes Park Police Department is providing chaplain and family support services.

While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, we take comfort in knowing Jerry will be returned to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts during this time of loss.

4/4 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 18, 2023