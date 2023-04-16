Larimer County authorities search for man after he makes distressing text to family

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Glen Haven man after he made a distressing text to his family early Saturday morning.

Jerry Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on Friday evening. Early the next day, Family members received a text message from the man stating that he was lost in the mountains.

The sheriff’s office said Allbright’s family searched the area and then contacted the office after failing to find him.

Cell phone data indicated that the text message Allbright sent came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office, along with multiple agencies, continue to search the area for the 53-year-old man.

Allbright is described as a 5’9” tall white male with no hair. He is approximately 180-200 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black puffy coat and a black beanie.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

If you have information regarding Allbright's location or see him, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or 911.