Kittredge residents dig out from flood damage as Red Cross, volunteers mobilize to help

KITTREDGE, Colo. — Homeowners in Kittredge are shoveling mud, salvaging belongings and hauling debris after floodwaters swept through the community on Wednesday night, damaging homes and leaving behind feet of mud.

The Red Cross is setting up on site to distribute food, water and supplies as recovery efforts continue. Volunteers are also organizing locally to help residents clean up and assess what can be saved.

▶ WATCH: Denver7's Adria Iraheta talks with neighbors in Kittredge as flood recovery efforts are underway

Neighbors helping neighbors in Kittredge after floods

The flooding surpassed the historic 2013 floods, according to the Evergreen Metropolitan District. Residents along the creek near Avenue F bore the brunt of the damage, with water line markings up to 2-3 feet on some homes, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Benjamin Homewood, a Kittredge resident, said he had been shoveling mud since 8 a.m. Friday.

"That right there is the silt, and that's probably just four inches, but you could see the water line inside the house is at least three and a half feet," Homewood said. "I was just hoping that we didn't get washed away. It's really, really kind of scary.”

Kittredge resident Chelsea Nibert instantly started coordinating volunteer efforts when she saw the storm’s aftermath early Thursday morning.

Denver7 first met Chelsea and her neighbors at the Kittredge Civic Association building that day as they prepped meals and gathered blankets for their neighbors in need.

"This is kind of the hub where we're having all the volunteers meet up, and then we'll dispatch them from here," Nibert said.

Denver7 was there on Friday as Red Cross trucks went door-to-door, delivering meals and supplies in flood-hit neighborhoods.

Nibert said the scale of need has made the work challenging.

"There's so many people that need so many different things, that's kind of tricky right now," Nibert said.

Brian Szabelski, regional communications manager for the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming, said the response has been a coordinated community effort.

"We're working with them and working with Jefferson County OEM, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Salvation Army. Anyone who's up here who's able to lend a hand," Szabelski said.

Local businesses have also stepped up, donating dumpsters and other resources to help ease the burden on residents.

"Right now we're just going downstream with what we have and doing the best we can, and so far we do seem to be meeting the need," Nibert added.

Homewood said the community response has made a difficult situation more manageable.

"It's a massive cleanup effort, and it's a beautiful day. So everybody's out here, just.. yeah, it's good," Homewood said.

Residents in Kittredge are also being asked to conserve water. The Evergreen Metropolitan District said a water main break on Troublesome Gulch has been repaired, but the water supply must be tested before the tank can be refilled. The tank is currently at 20% capacity. Officials are asking residents to conserve water until then.

If you’d like to help the Kittredge community with flood relief efforts, click here.

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