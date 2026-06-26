Evergreen flooding surpasses 2013 historic levels; some residents under boil advisory

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents and businesses in the Evergreen and Kittredge areas of Jefferson County are cleaning up after flooding that surpassed the historic 2013 floods, according to the Evergreen Metropolitan District.

Video from Cactus Jack's Saloon and Grill in Evergreen off Bear Creek showed rushing floodwaters flowing into the building and carrying mud and debris inside.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7 reporter Adria Iraheta speaks with people impacted by the flooding

Jefferson County flood cleanup: Evergreen area hit harder than 2013 historic floods

The flooding swept away fencing, patios and furniture near homes in the area. Major erosion has also exposed sewer lines and caused a water main break at Troublesome Gulch, affecting nearly 200 customers. Crews have been working to locate and repair the break since 1 a.m.

The Evergreen Metropolitan District announced a boil water advisory for residents who live on the following streets:



El Pinal Rd.

S. Saddle Rd.,

Arena Dr.

Stagecoach Blvd

Carriage Loop Dr.

Bronco Rd.

Palomino Dr.

Appaloosa Dr.

Bit Rd.

Buckboard Dr.

Buckboard Ln.

Sulky Ln.

Chestnut Dr.

Troublesome Gulch Rd.

Sunridge Dr.

Sunridge Ln.

Hilltop Dr.

S. Russell Gulgh Rd.

Snowdrop Rd.

Buttercup Ln. .

Sweetbriar Tri.

Bittersweet Ln

Snow Trillium Way

Mooshadow Ln.

“This is a pretty big storm for us that doesn't happen very often, and it's just a matter of overcoming and adapting,” said Evergreen Metropolitan District General Manager Jason Stawski.

Stawski said stream gauge measurements recorded more water than the 2013 floods.

"We're just working diligently to get everything repaired as quickly as possible," Stawski said. "We have three issues that we've identified on sewer systems and one issue on the water distribution system. Once all of that is repaired, we should be able to restore service."

Adria Iraheta | Denver7

Once the water and sewer line issues are fixed, Stawski said the focus will turn to Evergreen Lake, which is currently full of debris and sediment.

“We need to clean that up so we can restore better treatment processes at the water treatment facility and recreation on Evergreen Lake,” he said.

Restoration crews were out in full force Thursday assessing homeowners’ damage and hauling away debris.

Denver7 | Weather Cleanup is underway at Cactus Jack's after Wednesday night flooding Lauren Lennon

Kittredge homeowner Chris Farmer, who lives next to Troublesome Gulch, was still awake around midnight when the storm unleashed its fury.

“We heard a lot of rain for over an hour, and then all of a sudden the sound turned from rain to more of a roaring creek,” Farmer said. “I looked outside and saw that the water was all the way up at the house.”

He captured video showing floodwaters rushing through his yard. His creekside patio and fence were both swept away in the storm.

Adria Iraheta | Denver7

Layers of mud and debris now cover his property.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two private bridges on Troublesome Gulch also washed away in the flood.

Residents along the creek near Avenue F bore the brunt of the damage, with water line markings up to 2-3 feet on some homes, according to JCSO.

Last night's severe storm impacted the Evergreen area, bringing significant rainfall and localized flooding.



The storm cell remained over the area for approximately two hours and unofficial estimates indicate that about 6 inches of rain fell in the area. Water levels above… pic.twitter.com/WGEOMzxIN8 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 25, 2026

Farmer is cleaning up what he can before bringing in machinery to dig out the remaining mud this weekend.

"I think it was probably only crested for 10 to 15 minutes, and then receded as the rain stopped," Farmer said. "I was a little bit nervous that it was going to keep going higher, so I was happy to see it recede."

Farmer said he is grateful the damage was not worse.

“We were worried about it breaking through the doors and then flooding the whole house,” he said.

Both Evergreen Fire Rescue and JCSO said they are not aware of any injuries related to the flooding.