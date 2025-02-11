King Soopers seeking temporary restraining order against union picketers, claiming ‘unsafe conditions’

DENVER — King Soopers officials announced Tuesday they’re seeking a temporary restraining order against thousands of striking employees, claiming that picketing outside the stores has created “unsafe conditions” for both shoppers and staff.

“The safety of our associates, customers, and community members is our top priority,” said Joe Kelley, division president of King Soopers in a statement announcing the company was taking picketers to court. “For the more than 50% of customers who continue to depend on us for access to fresh food, essentials and prescriptions from our pharmacies we have a responsibility to ensure they can safely access our stores.”

In another statement, Jessica Trowbridge, a spokesperson for King Soopers, said that while officials from the grocery chain respected the right of union employees to strike, “recent picketing activities have created unsafe conditions.”

It was not immediately clear from Trowbridge’s statement what picketing activities are putting people in danger, as she did not go into further detail in a news release sent to Denver7.

“The Company is asking a court to stop striking workers from doing what striking workers do: Picketing in front of their workplaces and speaking with one voice, a voice that the company is currently stifling by refusing to negotiate in good faith,” said Monique Palacios, a spokesperson for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 Union (UCFW), which voted for the strike last week. “This TRO represents nothing more than another attempt to silence and intimidate 10,000 grocery store workers for exercising their right to fight for better staffing, better health care, and more safety and against the Company's Unfair Labor Practices.”

Calling the move against its employees “galling,” Palacios said the lawsuit “literally complains that workers who are picketing in subzero weather are using portable heating devices.”

David Zalubowski/AP Workers walk a picket line outside a King Soopers grocery store as a strike against the grocery chain began Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More than 10,000 King Soopers employees at 77 locations across the Denver metro area began striking Thursday, after months of back and forth over a new contract that both parties ultimately could not agree to. Workers in Pueblo began their strike a day later.

The strike from UCFW Local 7 Union is in response to what its president, Kim Cordova, said are a laundry list of unfair labor practices.

“These range from illegal intimidation of workers by the employer to the employer’s failure to provide needed information on staffing to allow for the union to prepare a comprehensive proposal to resolve the staffing crisis in King Soopers’ stores,” Cordova said. “Kroger negotiators have illegally insisted on robbing retiree health care benefits to fund wage increases for workers today. Sadly, this Company’s targeting of fixed-income retirees and other vulnerable populations only compounds its history of targeting consumers with predatory pricing.”



Denver7 has been covering the negotiation talks between the union and King Soopers for the past several months, including the report below in which we took a deeper look at the final contract the grocer offered employees.

Tuesday’s lawsuit is the second time in as many weeks that King Soopers has taken UCFW to court.

A day after the strike began, King Soopers filed a federal lawsuit against the union, accusing them of forcing the company to bargain with labor unions outside of Colorado.

“We know this Kroger-owned corporation would much rather distract the public with lawfare than have an open and honest discussion about the woeful lack of staffing in stores which has led to empty shelves, long lines, and price-gouging for customers and unsafe working conditions for workers,” Palacios said in a statement Tuesday. “We won't be so easily distracted.”

Kelley, who told Denver7 in a previous interview he was doing everything he could to avoid a strike, including a $4.50-an-hour increase over the duration of a proposed 4-year contract, which he described as the company’s “last, best and final offer,” once again called on union representatives to resume talks and end the strike.

“We know the only place this work stoppage is resolved is at the bargaining table and remain open to meeting with the UFCW Local 7,” he said Tuesday. He also called for picketing activities to be “conducted in a manner that prioritizes safety.”

In response, Cordova said the strike would continue as planned.

"We were on the strike lines today, we will be on the strike lines tomorrow, and we continue to urge King Soopers to stop these unfair labor practices," Cordova said.