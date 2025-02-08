King Soopers accuses UFCW Local 7 of forcing company to bargain with unions outside Colo. in federal lawsuit

DENVER — King Soopers filed a federal lawsuit against UFCW Local 7 on Friday, accusing the union of forcing the company to bargain with labor unions outside of Colorado.

UFCW Local 7 represents more than 10,000 King Soopers employees across Colorado. This week, workers throughout the state began an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike following failed negotiations between the union and the grocery store chain for a new contract.

UFCW Local 7 expects the strike to last at least two weeks, likely impacting expected high sales for the Super Bowl this weekend and Valentine's Day next week.

King Soopers officials told Denver7 they've brought in close to 1,500 temporary workers and 150 employees from sister companies across the country to help. The company has also adjusted store and pharmacy hours.



In a press release on Friday, King Soopers announced it had filed a federal lawsuit against UFCW Local 7. The company accused UFCW Local 7 of forcing it to bargain with labor unions from Washington and California "to push an impermissible agenda at the bargaining table." King Soopers claimed the union was "[serving] the interests of outside groups" rather than negotiating in good faith for its Colorado associates.

“Our associates work hard every day to serve their neighbors and families in Colorado. They deserve a union that puts them first, not one that prioritizes a strategy orchestrated by out-of-state special interests,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, in a statement. “We’re committed to a fair contract that delivers real wage increases, affordable healthcare, and pension stability—just like we always have. But we won’t be pressured by illegal actions that hurt our stores, our associates, or the communities that rely on us.”



In a response, UFCW Local 7 called the lawsuit "frivolous" and "baseless."

"This litigation is nothing more than an attempt to distract from King Soopers' efforts to silence its workforce and prevent workers from reaching an equitable contract that addresses major issues like staffing, safety, and healthcare. Kroger will go to any length to hide its corporate greed in price gouging and shareholder buybacks," the union wrote.

UFCW Local 7 denied the company's accusations and accused King Soopers of inviting its competitors, Safeway/ Albertsons, to the bargaining table. The union said it will "zealously defend against any attempt to prevent the workers from securing a fair contract."



