Lace up to support those with gynecologic cancers at Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Jodi’s Race for Awareness is the largest 5K for gynecologic cancer awareness in the country. This year marks the 16th anniversary for the event, which raises awareness of the subtle symptoms of gynecologic cancers, celebrates survivors, honors those who have lost their battle, and sparks community and connections among those who have been impacted.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 14 in Denver’s City Park. Jodi’s Race benefits the nonprofit Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance.

The event will be emceed by Denver7 Anchor and Consumer Investigative Reporter Jaclyn Allen. Jodi’s Race includes a 5K run/walk, a one-mile run/walk, Family Fun Zone, Team Village, Expo and Survivor’s Breakfast.

Furry friends are welcome at this family-friendly event. Each year, thousands of individuals and teams turn City Park into a sea of color: teal for ovarian cancer, peach for uterine and endometrial cancers, and purple for vulvar and gynecologic cancers.

For those impacted by gynecologic cancers, Jodi’s Race is a celebration of community providing the opportunity for survivors to meet others who have walked a similar journey, families to memorialize those they’ve lost with signs, wreaths and custom t-shirts, and medical providers and patients the chance to walk side by side to raise awareness.

Because there is no screening test for most gynecologic cancers, it’s important to be aware of the most common symptoms – bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, urinary urgency or frequency, and abnormal or postmenopausal bleeding.

Any symptoms that continue for two weeks or more should be reported to a physician promptly. Proceeds from Jodi’s Race fund CGCA programs including support groups, individual counseling, insurance and financial assistance and navigation, educational programs and much more.

For more information, please visit www.jodisrace.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.