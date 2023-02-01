Juvenile arrested after 18-year-old shot, killed in Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — An arrest has been made after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a carjacking at a Loveland apartment complex, the Loveland Police Department announced Tuesday.

The incident happened Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartment Homes near 2500 East 1st Street.

The victim was identified as Nasier Graham, 18. A 16-year-old was also injured.

During a press conference, law enforcement said two young men got out of a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and shot into Graham's car, killing him. The two suspects then took off in the victim's car, following behind the truck.

While trying to get away in Graham's car, the suspects skidded on ice and crashed into another car on the opposite side of the complex. An altercation ensued and shots were fired, leaving the 16-year-old victim wounded. He survived and was able to run away and call 911. He is in "stable" condition as of Saturday night.

A juvenile male was arrested in connection to this case. Loveland police did not release his charges.

The pickup truck was recovered and was not reported stolen at the time of recovery.

Loveland police say other persons of interest have been identified, and the investigation remains active. The department initially said three suspects were involved, and two were "young males."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.