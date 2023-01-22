LOVELAND, Colo. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Nasier Graham, who was shot and killed during a carjacking at the Brookstone Apartment complex in Loveland Friday night.

Loveland police are still looking for at least three suspects in connection to the shooting that also left a 16-year-old injured. Police said the suspects appear to have no connection to the two victims.

Law enforcement is asking for the community's help in finding the suspects' vehicle, a white Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows.

Loveland police

During a press conference Saturday, law enforcement said two young men got out of the truck and shot into Graham's car, killing him. The two men then took off in the victim's car, following behind the truck.

While trying to get away in Graham's car, the suspects skidded on ice and crashed into another car on the opposite side of the complex. An altercation ensued and shots were fired, leaving the 16-year-old victim wounded. He survived and was able to run away and call 911. He is in "stable" condition as of Saturday night.

A friend of Graham stopped by a makeshift memorial at the complex Sunday morning. She preferred not to be identified but said she went to high school with the 18-year-old.

'He was so kind': Friends, family remember 18-year-old killed during Loveland carjacking

"He was so bubbly. He was so kind. It was never anything negative. He only wanted the best for people. So hearing about it, was really, really saddening. It was tragic and it's upsetting," the friend said.

She described him as a "kind-hearted, people-person" who had big dreams when it came to football.

"He enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing football. He was well-known at school for football. He had big plans for that," she said. "He cared a lot about people's emotions and their mental health and just keeping the group of people he was around lively. It's kids you grow up with and something you don't expect in the community you find so safe."

She's asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"Speak up and bring justice to the two victims. He had a very full life ahead of him and a lot of big plans," she said.

Anyone with information should contact Loveland Police at 970-962-2032. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or click here.

Graham attended Mountain View High School. Principal Jane Harmon sent an email to parents Saturday, acknowledging the tragedy that "deeply impacts our MVHS community," assuring them that police do not have any safety concerns for the school campus.

Counselors will be available for students and staff members at MVHS on Monday, January 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.