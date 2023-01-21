2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex

DENVER — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.

Police were called to the Brookstone Apartment complex, located in the area of 2500 East 1st Street, around 10:15 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Loveland Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old man in the parking lot. He was declared deceased on the scene.

Moments later, the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found on the east side of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows seen in security footage fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Loveland police at 970-962-2032.