Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex

truck.png
Loveland police
truck.png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 12:19:10-05

DENVER — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.

Police were called to the Brookstone Apartment complex, located in the area of 2500 East 1st Street, around 10:15 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Loveland Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old man in the parking lot. He was declared deceased on the scene.

Moments later, the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found on the east side of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows seen in security footage fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Loveland police at 970-962-2032.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather2.png

Streaming weather now: Live Colorado cams, radar and conditions