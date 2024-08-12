Jurors deliberating in case of former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters in election computer system breach

DENVER (AP) — Jurors in the former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters elections security breach case have begun deliberations.

Prosecutors have urged jurors to convict Peters in a security breach of her county’s election computer system, saying she deceived government employees so she could work with outsiders affiliated with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to become famous.

But before jurors began deliberations Monday, the defense told them Peters had not committed any crimes and only wanted to preserve election records after the county would not let her have its technology experts present for a software update.

She was convicted last year of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing.

Peters’ case was the first instance amid the 2020 conspiracy theories of a local election official being charged with a suspected security breach of voting systems.