Former clerk Tina Peters found guilty on obstruction charge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists has been convicted of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing.

The case is separate from Tina Peters’ alleged involvement in a security breach of voting machines.

Jurors on Friday found Peters guilty of obstructing government operations but acquitted her of obstructing a peace officer, The Daily Sentinel reports.

She was charged last year after allegedly recording a court hearing involving a subordinate who was also charged in the alleged voting machine breach.

Sentencing is set for April 10, according to The Denver Post.

Peters recently announced her bid to become the next chair of the Colorado Republican Party, joining a field of at least five others.

